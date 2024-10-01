OCEAN CITY, MD - A special event zone has been put in place during the Endless Summer Cruisin' car event in Ocean City next week. The Ocean City Police Department is reminding visitors and those in the area to stay safe and be aware of changes.
The Ocean City Police Department announced that a Special Event Zone will be designated from Tuesday, October 8th, through Sunday, October 13th for the Endless Summer Cruisin' car event.
OCPD says that the event zone reduces speed limits and increases fines for violations in the established areas. The department adds that "legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest."
From October 8th to October 13th, increased police presence should also be expected, according to OCPD. There will be officers from the Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office in the event zones and area enforcing all traffic laws.
Additionally, traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns are expected due to the event zone. Spectators are urged to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrians to travel. Police are also asking people to not incite the "spinning of wheels or burn-outs" by the motorists.
High pedestrian traffic in the area is expected during the event. Those walking in the area are urged to be aware of their surroundings, use crosswalks, and wait for signals to change when crossing streets.