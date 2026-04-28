OCEAN CITY, Md. – A special event zone is now in effect as Ocean City prepares for an influx of car enthusiasts this for Cruisin' OC April 30 to May 3.
The special event zone will bring lower speed limits, higher fines for violations and more police enforcement starting April 28.
The town says paid parking rates will increase by $1.50 per hour from April 30 to May 3, with parking violation fines doubled.
The Ocean City Police Department says the special event zone aims to improve traffic flow, maintain access for emergency vehicles and enhance public safety during the high-attendance event.
“Cruisin’ Ocean City is a longstanding tradition that we are proud to host, but safety remains our top priority,” Chief Raymond Austin said. "Reckless driving, pop-up car shows and roadway takeovers will not be tolerated. Those who choose to engage in this type of dangerous behavior will be held accountable.”