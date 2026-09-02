OCEAN CITY, Md. - Officials with the Ocean City Police Department say a Special Event Zone will be put in place beginning Tuesday, September 8 through Sunday, September 13 during the OC Rock & Ride Bikefest. Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are expected in Ocean City during that time.
Within the Special Event Zone, speed limits will be reduced and fines for violations will be increased, officials say. The maximum speed allowed within the Town of Ocean City is 30 mph. Certain residential zones will have a lower marked speed limit. This will be treated similarly to a construction zone, and violators may face higher fines or arrest, depending on the severity of the offense.
Officials say residents and visitors can expect a significant police and support agency presence during the event. Heavy traffic congestion and possible traffic pattern changes are expected throughout the weekend.
Furthermore, Ocean City officials have enacted Resolution 2025-10, which designates specific dates for enhances paid parking rates and penalties during special events. Those measures go into effect beginning Wednesday, September 9 and will end on Sunday, September 13. Officials say this is meant to help manage increased visitor numbers and support public safety. Enhanced parking penalties focus on prohibited parking areas, including no-parking signs, red curbs, fire hydrants and sidewalks.
Spectators are urged to keep sidewalks clear for pedestrians and not encourage drivers to spin their tires or perform burnouts, both of which are dangerous and illegal. Officials say officers will enforce laws against both drivers and spectators who incite this kind of reckless behavior during the event.
Finally, OCPD reminds the public that there is no trailer or oversized vehicle parking on any street or paved public lot without a permit between May 1 and October 31. These types of vehicles are not allowed on Baltimore Ave at any time.