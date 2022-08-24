CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Tuesday's Cambridge mayoral special election resulted in none of the six candidates receiving 50 percent of the votes.
A special run-off election is scheduled for Sept. 20. The polls will be held at the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Candidates Steve Rideout and Sen. Addie Eckardt will be the two in the running.
City Manager Tom Carroll said Tuesday's election had a good turnout.
"We had about 15 percent of the registered voters who participated. For a Tuesday, right before school goes back in August, it is a pretty good turnout. I think we were pretty pleased with that. Voting was steady yesterday with peaks in the morning and peaks in the afternoon. I think we expect the same in September," says Carroll.
"I want to get to know each individual voter and know what their concerns are. Helping them get engaged is really important, going forward," says Eckardt.
"One of the things that I thought about was, the number people that voted elsewhere, shows the dissatisfaction with what's going on and the desire for change," says Rideout.
They are hoping the extra campaign time will help them connect with voters.
"Four weeks gives me a little more time to be able to really meet with the neighborhoods. There is new housing developments. And, getting to those, whether its getting to those community meeting, to me that's really important," says Eckardt.
"It's really not what I can do. It's what our community can do. That's where the strength is. That's where the vision can be. That's where the heart is and that's where I can be able to connect," says Rideout.
Absentee ballots will either be available Sept. 26 or 29. However, it is suggested to request yours sooner than later.