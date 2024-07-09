SALISBURY, MD.- The speed limit in one Salisbury neighborhood has been lowered.
The Salisbury city council passed an ordinance at Monday night's meeting, lowering the speed limit in the “Village at Tony Tank Creek” from 30 to 25 miles per hour.
According to the ordinance, the change aligns with the city’s “Vision Zero” goal of eliminating all traffic deaths and serious injuries by January 2030.
It goes on to say speed reductions are proven to increase the likelihood of a pedestrian or cyclist surviving a crash by as much as 60%.