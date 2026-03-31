Spike in car break-ins prompts increased patrols in Easton

EASTON, Md. — Police in Easton are warning neighbors to stay vigilant after a recent surge in car break-ins across town, with dozens of incidents reported in just the past two weeks.
According to the Easton Police Department, 45 vehicles were broken into during that time, including 21 over a single weekend. Investigators say the cases are spread across multiple neighborhoods and remain under investigation.
Police say many of the vehicles targeted were left unlocked or had valuables visible inside, making them easy opportunities for thieves.
Lieutenant Tim Larrimore said the recent spike is a noticeable increase compared to typical activity.
“In the last two weeks we’ve had 45 vehicles broken into,” Larrimore said. “We had 21 this weekend. So that is a significant uptick compared to what we normally see.”
Some neighbors say they were surprised to hear about the incidents in a town they’ve long considered safe. Tom Feeney said he experienced a break-in about two years ago after leaving his car unlocked overnight.
“Well, I was surprised, you know, small town. You don't think this kind of thing happens,” Feeney said. “It's a really respectful, nice town. People are nice here. So you don't expect that.”
Other neighbors say they’ve only recently begun hearing about the incidents. William Thomas, also of Easton, said he believes the situation has worsened in recent weeks.
“It's just this past week I heard about it. But I think within the last couple weeks, things have gotten worse,” Thomas said.
Robert Poole said the recent uptick feels out of character for the town.
“It seems very unusual,” Poole told WBOC. “Easton is a safe place. We don’t lock our doors at night. Maybe we should…It makes me sad. I’m sorry that people feel the need to do that sort of thing to neighbors.”
Police say most of the break-ins are crimes of opportunity and are urging community members to take simple precautions, including locking their cars, removing valuables, and ensuring alarm systems are enabled. Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact the Easton Police Department.