OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation has teamed up with the Rotary Club of Ocean City/Berlin to create a display of flags to fly in Veterans Memorial Park.
Neighbors and community businesses can sponsor a flag for just $50. The sponsor's name and their hero's name will adorn a medallion to hang on each flag. Those Medallions may be removed at any time by the sponsor. Flags will be on display from Armed Forces Day, Sat, June 24th, through July 4th.
Medallions may be removed at any time by the sponsor. The deadline to participate is May 15.
Veterans Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore says the definition of a hero “is a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.”
Proceeds from this project will reportedly benefit students' education outreach projects, community charities, and the Rotary Scholarship Fund.
Sponsorship forms are available on Veterans Memorial Foundation website, www.OPVETS.org.