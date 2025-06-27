CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that occurred at a pole barn in Dorchester County on Thursday.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire broke out around 4:50pm at a Pole Barn located on Town Point Road in Cambridge, Maryland.
According to state fire officials, the fire started inside the barn and was discovered by an occupant.
It took 52 firefighters about 120 minutes to control the flames.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the preliminary cause occurred by an accidental "spontaneous combustion of hay" in the barn. The estimated loss of structure and contents is $150,000.
There were no injuries.