PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The grand opening of Squeaky’s at the Washington Tavern is slated for today with special guest Secretary Jake Day. Owners Ed and Orlena Wilkes will open their third business in the Main Street Princess Anne District with a celebration beginning at 4 p.m. at the historic tavern.
The celebration will include former Salisbury Mayor and recently-appointed MD Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jake Day, Princess Anne Town Commission President Joey Gardner, and Somerset County Commissioner Darryl Webster. Main Street President Leslie Leether, Chamber of Commerce President Lynnell Fletcher-Pugh, and University of Maryland’s Walter Woods are also expected to speak at the event.
A ribbon cutting to commence the celebration is slated for 4 p.m., followed by St. Patrick’s Day festivities, food, and drink specials.
The Washington Inn is thought to have been built in 1744 and is one of the oldest inns in Maryland, named for George Washington. Ed and Orlena Wilkes are the very first black proprietors of the historic tavern located at the Inn.