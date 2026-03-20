SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury families could soon have another high school option in the area as St. Francis de Sales Catholic School looks to expand in the next school year.
St. Francis de Sales says it is now looking at establishing a 9th grade class with plans to add further grade levels each year. The school currently runs a Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade program.
“For 76 years, families on the Eastern Shore have trusted St. Francis de Sales to form students in faith, character, and academic excellence,” the school said in a social media post. “ Now we are proud to launch our Founding 9th Grade Class for the 2026–2027 school year.”
School officials say their founding 9th grade class in the fall of 2026 will consist of 20 students and help establish the new program’s traditions, leadership, and culture of the new high school. The founding class is planned to be the school’s first senior class.
The new high school’s academic program will provide a core college-preparatory curriculum, Honors opportunities, and small classroom instruction, according to the school.
For more information on the new high school program at St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, you can visit their website here.