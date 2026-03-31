ST. MICHAELS, Md. - A local home care company employee was arrested after alleged credit card fraud of over $6,000 of a patient with terminal brain cancer, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office.
Police say in November 2025, the victim's family contacted the sheriff's office to report "numerous fraudulent purchases" on the victim's credit card dating back to September. The victim had hired Malik I. Wilson to be his caretaker through a local company.
Police say they were able to link Wilson, 28, from St. Michaels, to over $6,500 in unauthorized purchases on the card.
In March 2026, police say they executed a search and seizure warrant at Wilson's home and found items that were bought with the victim's stolen card. They say they also found 3.5 oz of cocaine and other controlled substances, which they say suggests Wilson was distributing cocaine.
Police say Wilson was arrested on charged related to the theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, and various drug-related crimes, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine. When he appeared in front of a district court commissioner, police say he was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond for the theft, but was held without bond for the controlled dangerous substances charges. He then had a bond review before a district court judge, according to police, where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond for the controlled dangerous substance charges.
The investigation is ongoing.