SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury announced the closure of St. Peters Street for concrete improvements this week.
City officials say the construction work is scheduled to be finished by Friday, Feb. 20.
They say West Main Street and West Church Street will remain open, but drivers should plan for increased traffic and possible delays.
“Investing in our infrastructure is key to boosting business downtown,” says Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor. “These improvements will make our streets safer and more accessible, creating a better experience for residents and visitors alike.”