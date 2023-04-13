BERLIN, Md. -- Rayne's Reef Soda Fountain and Grill, which has been in Berlin since 1901 is for sale. After 19 years at the helm, the restaurants owner Michael Queen, has decided to sell the popular burger joint.
It's something Queen has been contemplating for a while, but he said now seemed like the right time to do it. And after two decades of manning the kitchen, Queen has picked up more than some nifty knife skills.
He said he's built relationships with his employees, regular customers and even people who stop in just a few times a year. Speaking about his employees, Queen referred to them as family.
Amanda Pagett, who's been working at Rayne's Reef for five years, thinks just as fondly of Queen.
"I'm a little sad, I hate to see him go," said Pagett.
In her half a decade at the restaurant famous for it's burgers and milkshakes, Pagett has seen first hand how the restaurants old-school and friendly atmosphere has played into it's success. It's why she's hoping the new owner, whoever it may be, doesn't change too much.
"It's a nice family place for people to bring their kids, I hope it stays the same," said Pagett.
Queen also hopes whoever ends up buying Rayne's Reef keeps it the same, a family-friendly restaurant serving root beer floats, instead of beer. So are Paula Strauch and her friends Ruth, who already have fond memories of Rayne's Reef and are looking forward to making more.
"It's just the old time feel of the ice cream parlor kind of setup," said Strauch. "I was with a bunch of girlfriends and we had a girlfriends day and all went in and got ice cream so it was fun, good memory, fun memory."
Brandon Zlatniski, co-owner of Sound Storm Records in Berlin, said it's a spot people know and love.
"The food is always amazing, there's always great people in there and I think the town would be really upset if they had drastic changes happen to that building," said Zlatniski.
A Berlin staple, officially for sale.