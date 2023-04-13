Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&