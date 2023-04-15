LAUREL, Del. - Corey Mumford, 17, has been confirmed as the victim of Friday’s deadly shooting at the Wexford Village Apartments in Laurel in a Facebook post by Laurel School District.
Mumford was a senior at Laurel High School and a shining player on the school’s Varsity Basketball team. This past March, Mumford was recognized by the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association as a top 15 “Gold Boys” player in the state. He had also recently won the Blue-Gold Basketball All-Star Game MVP Award, according to the Laurel School District.
The school district will reportedly hold a faculty meeting on Monday to provide Laurel High School staff with guidance on how to assist distraught students. Delaware State Police Victim Services, Laurel Ministerial Leaders, and Laurel Middle and High School Health Coordinators and Counselors will be available to students and staff.
“He is, indeed, gone far too soon,” Laurel School District said in their Facebook post. “Let us work together to stop the violence that ends lives and breaks hearts.”
“We were lucky enough to have Corey play with us for 1 tournament last summer and our young boys were lined up to watch him play,” a social media post also reads by Shore Elite Basketball, a youth basketball team based in Berlin, Md. “He was a highlight reel. They had to know when his next game was."
The suspect in this fatal shooting remains at large and the investigation by the Delaware State Police is ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
We will continue to update this story as more details become available.