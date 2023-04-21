SALISBURY, Md.-The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says a car was intentionally set on fire Friday morning in Salisbury.
Officials say the fire occurred sometime overnight at the 28000 block of Ocean Gateway. It was discovered by the car's owner, and was reportedly already extinguished when the owner came out to the car the next morning.
Investigators say the fire originated inside the car.
Anyone with information regarding this fire incident is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.