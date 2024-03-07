WORCESTER COUNTY, MD– The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) released details in the upcoming resurfacing of MD 378 and MD 366.
Crews in Ocean City will resurface an approximately one-mile stretch of MD 378 (Baltimore Avenue) from North Division Street to 15th Street beginning March 11.
Crews near Snow Hill will resurface a four-mile stretch of MD 366 (Stockton Road) from US-13 Business (Ocean Highway) to MD 703 (Klej Grange Road) beginning March 18.
SHA says both resurfacing projects should be complete by early May, weather permitting.
Drivers can expect delays, single-lane closures and slow zones Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a press release.
More information is available at www.roads.maryland.gov.