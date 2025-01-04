VIRGINIA - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a State of Emergency for the incoming winter storm expected to impact the state Sunday through early next week.
Governor Youngkin is encouraging visitors and travelers to take the proper precautions ahead of the impending weather. He said in a statement released Saturday, "I’m encouraging all Virginians, visitors, and travelers to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts."
He is also urging those with post-holiday travel plans scheduled to leave Sunday to leave Saturday. Youngkin adds, "If you find yourself needing to be on the roadways, please heed any warnings and make sure you are keeping yourselves and others safe. Our pre-treating preparations are underway and substantial state and local resources will continue to actively monitor the forecast and respond through the weekend.”
The following state agencies are actively coordinating and working during the storm:
- Virginia Department of Emergency Management
- Virginia Department of Transportation
- Virginia State Police
- Virginia National Guard
More information on how to stay prepared and safe during the impending weather can be found here.