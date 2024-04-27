FELTON, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a Friday afternoon bicycle crash that resulted in the death of a Felton man.
On Friday, around 5:00pm, Delaware State Police say a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on Willow Grove Road approaching Logan Drive in Felton, Delaware.
At this same time, a bicyclist was traveling southbound on Logan Drive while approaching Willow Grove Road.
DSP say the bicyclist did not stop on Logan Road and entered the westbound land of Willow Grove Road into the path of the Chevrolet. Authorities are investigating why the bicyclist did not stop at the stop sign on Logan Road.
As a result, the vehicle struck the bicyclist. The bicyclist, a 57-year-old man from Felton died at the scene. His identify has not been released.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 63-year-old woman from Camden, was not injured.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident.