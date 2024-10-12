SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred on Friday morning in Kent County.
On October 11th, at approximately 5:48am, Delaware State Police state that a 65-year-old Dover man was driving a Kenworth dump truck northbound on South Dupont Boulevard. At the same time, a 20-year-old Dover woman was following behind the dump truck in a Ford Ranger.
DSP say at this time, a 31-year-old female pedestrian from Wilmington, Delaware, was standing in the grass median on South Dupont, north of Spring Meadow Drive. The pedestrian went onto the roadway "directly in front of the dump truck, resulting in a collision." The woman then fell into the roadway and was run over by the Ford Ranger.
The pedestrian died at the scene and has been identified as Charisma Whaley.
Neither of the drivers were injured during the collision, according to state police.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Master Corporal W. Booth at (302) 698-8451.