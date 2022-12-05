SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say one person was killed after being stabbed outside of the Market Street Inn in downtown Salisbury early Sunday morning.
Troopers say the suspect, 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Md., is wanted on the charge of first-degree murder.
Police said that shortly before 12:45 a.m., officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Market Street for a report of a stabbing.
According to a preliminary investigation, Collick and the victim, identified as 32-year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Del., got into a fight following an argument.
Collick allegedly stabbed the victim before running away, investigators said.
Exantus was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where he died from his injuries.
Troopers said Collick remains on the run and could be traveling in a silver 2012 Cadillac CTS.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force.
Anyone with information on this case or who may have been in the area of the crime scene is asked to call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.