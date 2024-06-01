PRINCESS ANNE, MD - Marlyand State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate in Somerset County.
The Maryland State Police report that the inmate, identified as 49-year-old Eugene Stanford was declared deceased by emergency medical services personnel. Stanford was a state prison inmate serving time at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Princess Anne.
State police say a suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. The suspect has not been charged at this time. Officials say he is not being identified until charges are placed.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted at 12:45pm on Saturday, June 1st, by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit about an inmate death that occurred yesterday around 3:30pm. State Police were told by investigators that the autopsy of Eugene Stanford showed results of "foul play". His death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
State Police Homicide Investigators are continuing the investigation, according to Maryland State Police. They say "upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Somerset County State's Attorney Office for review regarding charges".