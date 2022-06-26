LEWES, Del.-
Delaware State Police say around 11:30 a.m. they received a report of suspicious activity in the area of Pinetown Rd. Troopers saw what appeared to be illegal narcotics sales involving a man standing in the roadway. When they approached the man, 18-year-old Jaliel Perry, he began running towards Cone Lane. Perry was also seen throwing an unknown object into a wooded area.
While troopers were trying to arrest Perry, he resisted, resulting in one of the injury of one of the troopers.
Once arrested, he was searched which led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and over $650 in suspected drug proceeds.
The trooper responded to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, and he was later released.
Perry was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:
- Assault Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Mischief
Perry was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 cash bond.