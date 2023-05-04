SALISBURY, Md. - Seven more witnesses took the stand on Thursday as the state continues to paint the picture that Davidson expressed willingness to kill any member of law enforcement who would try to apprehend him.
The state presented more potentially damning evidence against defendant Austin Davidson.
A correctional officer who encountered Davidson months after his arrest testified that Davidson told him "I'll kill you just like the last cop that tried to f--- with me."
The officer also said Davidson told him "I'm gonna put you in the ground just like him."
Thursday, those outside of the courtroom got their first look inside courtesy of a WBOC exclusive courtroom sketch.
It depicts Davidson leaning back in his chair, surrounded by his public defenders.
His hair was down on Thursday and not in his usual bun. Davidson's broken heart tattoo was visible on his cheek.
During testimony, the state called Ian Collins, a friend of Davidson's, who says he drove Davidson to Pittsville on the night of June 12, when Hilliard was killed.
Collins testified he and Davidson went to shoot the murder weapon just days before Hilliard's death.
Davidson's former cellmate also took the stand.
The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office asked us and other media to conceal his identity out of fear for his safety.
The cellmate testified Davidson said he did kill Hilliard and it was just about the only thing he would talk about.
Earlier in the day, Davidson's ex-girlfriend Damya Potts completed her testimony.
Potts said Davidson told her he would rather die than go back to jail. But the defense tried to make the point that Davidson was known to exaggerate.
We also heard from an expert witness, a Maryland State Police forensics expert who said she found Davidson's DNA on the murder weapon.
Court wrapped relatively early on Thursday afternoon.
Judge Sarbanes says the state has one more witness and then is expected to wrap it's case.
Then it will be the defense's turn to argue Davidson's innocence.