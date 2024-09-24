DELAWARE- Delaware`s three dozen libraries, which provide free internet and computer services to residents, were targeted by hackers on Friday, disrupting access to all computers and the internet.
In today’s digital age, technology plays a vital role in library services. Lea Roselle, the Milford Public Library Director, emphasized the significance of technology.
“The technology is what makes our whole business run—I mean, we are an information technology center.”
However, Delaware libraries have been quieter than usual due to the recent cyberattack that crippled their computer and internet services. Since Friday, computer labs across the state have been shut down, leaving libraries without internet access.
For students like Britney Santos, who depend on the library for schoolwork, the multi-day outage has caused significant inconvenience
“I wanted to print out a paper for school, and then I thought I’d come to the library to print it out. I came in, and it was down. I didn’t even know,”
The outage has not only affected individuals but also various community services hosted by libraries.
“A lot of people who come here and provide programs and presentations, they rely on access to the internet as well. Now you’re talking about ESL not being able to meet, and some of these really important community services that occur here are not meeting. It’s just not a good thing.”
Reports indicate that hackers responsible for the attack are demanding ransom from the state, but the Delaware Division of Libraries has made it clear they will not pay. Instead, they plan to rebuild the system.
Library workers, like Lea Roselle, are concerned about how long this process will take.
"To just have no end in sight to that- its just a travesty- its horrifying"
While libraries statewide remain open for other services, there will be no internet or printing access until the issue is resolved. Both library staff and community members are anxiously awaiting a solution to restore the critical services they depend on.