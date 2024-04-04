OCEAN CITY, MD - Following some hiccups and a brief period of uncertainty stemming from a scheduling mix-up, Stephen Decatur High School’s Prom is slated to be held once again at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City.
The Convention Center is the usual venue for the annual High School event, but a scheduling conflict left this year’s location briefly up in the air. Prom organizers discovered in February that their original planned date of April 27th at the Convention Center had been booked by a larger event.
The scheduling conflict led organizers to explore other possible venues, including Main Street in Berlin. Downtown business owners in Berlin, however, voiced their concerns and the idea was ultimately rejected, leaving the High School with a rapidly diminishing timeframe to book a venue.
Luckily, Stephen Decatur High School announced Wednesday that though the date would be moved, the venue would continue to be the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City for 2024. The prom is now scheduled for May 11th from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
“It hasn't come without some difficulty, but we are happy to announce that we have a wonderful venue for the Prom,” the High School said in a social media post on April 3rd.