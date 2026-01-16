ACCOMAC, VA – The Accomac Court Green is the physical focal point of the town, known for its Victorian-era architecture and Revolutionary War ties.
Founded around 1664, Accomac has had many names over the years. Similarly, different iterations of the Court Green have come and gone.
Restoring the Court Green to honor its historical place in the town was the goal of a project headed by the Ye Accawmacke Garden Club.
Club Historian Hope Saecker said the idea originated on an intensely hot day three summers ago.
“There's no shade on the green … all the trees died of a disease,” Saecker said. “I’m passionate about gardening, trees and having lived in this town for 40 years, raised my children here, I just thought we had to have shade.”
The Garden Club had to get approval from the Accomac Town Council, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors and the Judge at the time.
One of the acting Judge’s stipulations was working with a professional landscape designer. Outdoor Spaces by Kim Allen offered to join the project for free.
Saecker and other volunteers researched the green in the Court Clerk’s Office, which houses documents dating back to the 1600s. Another source of inspiration is the book “Drummondtown,” written by Floyd Nock and named for one of the town’s past names.
The newly planted trees were selected to withstand the modern subtropical temperatures on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. One tree, the grandchild of a particular Jefferson Elm that withstood disease on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., is historically significant.
"People were like, why are you doing an elm?” Saecker said. “Because this is one that survived many years in our nation's capital."
The sparkling Revolutionary War cannon was faithfully restored over the summer by community members Debbie and Bruce Holland. Saecker told WBOC the pair took it upon themselves to polish up the cannon, which has become somewhat of a traditional photo spot for Accomac families.
"Many a child in this town from the beginning have sat on this cannon,” Saecker said. “My children have … my grandchildren have."
Town events are usually held on the green. The first gathering on the newly restored lawn will be Accomac’s 4th of July celebration of America’s 250th birthday.
"All of the civic events that occur for the 4th of July are done here on the court green and it's going to look really beautiful for that this year,” Interim Mayor Victoria Mohagen said. “I think it's a great place for people to come through and visit.”