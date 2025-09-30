STEVENSVILLE, M.d. - Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff announced they arrested Stevensville resident Robert Wolfe for three counts of child sexual abuse in the first degree.
Officials say they were contacted by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Hickman, Kentucky with a full extradition warrant for the 59-year-old. They say after confirming the warrant was active, they sent officials to Wolfe's home on Love Point Road, where he was taken into custody. Wolfe was charged as a fugitive from justice - KY and is being held until he can be extradited to Kentucky.