SNOW HILL, Md. - A Stockton man was sentenced last week to 19 years for failure to stop at the scene of a fatal accident and for cocaine distribution.
Eddie Collick, 46, was sentenced on June 29th to 4 years for leaving the scene of an accident involving death and 15 consecutive years for the distribution of cocaine. Worcester County Circuit Court judge Brian D. Shockley suspended 7 years of the sentence and ordered 3 years of supervised probation following his release.
Collick’s traffic charge stems from a fatal collision that occurred in August of 2020 in Snow Hill. Police responded to the crash scene to find two people lying in a field after being ejected from a car. Those victims, Richard Armstrong and Brandon Bibbins, succumbed to their injuries.
Investigation revealed that the two had been street racing with Collick, lost control of their vehicle, and collided with a utility polce. Collick did not remain at the scene.
Then, in September of 2022, Collick was arrested for distributing cocaine to an undercover officer near Baltimore Ave in Ocean City.
Collick will spend his sentence for these two cases in the Division of Correction.