STOCKTON, MD - The Worcester County Fire Marshal is investigating a fire on Greenbackville Road that claimed the life of one person over the weekend.
According to the Fire Marshal, the Stockton and Girdletree Volunteer Fire Departments responded to an outside fire on Greenbackville Road on Sunday at 6 a.m. Firefighters say they found two camper trailers on fire and worked quickly to bring the flames under control.
During the operations, firefighters learned a person had been living in one of the trailers and unfortunately died. The victim’s identity has been withheld pending proper identification according to the Fire Marshal.
A joint investigation into the fire by the Worcester County Fire Marshal, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is ongoing.