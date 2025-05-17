DELMARVA -- Severe thunderstorms hit Delmarva late Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning, leaving a trail of debris and damage in communities across the peninsula.
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Dorchester, Caroline, Sussex and Wicomico Counties on Friday shortly before 7 p.m. No tornadoes touched down, but the region experienced heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and lightning.
WBOC viewers reported and sent in photos of the damage they woke up to Saturday morning in areas across Delmarva. Large branches and trees fell on cars and roadways, causing extensive damage in Salisbury, Maryland.
More tree branches and even tree trunks snapped in half on Dogwood Drive in Laurel, according to one viewer.
Power Outages
As of Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m, Delmarva Power is reporting 17 active outages. On the peninsula, Dorchester County has the highest number of customers affected in Maryland at 86, with less than five customers affected in Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties. In Delaware, Delmarva Power is reporting less than 5 customers affected in both Kent and Sussex Counties.
Choptank Electric Cooperative and Delaware Electric Co-op are reporting zero outages at this time.