DOVER, Del. - Fire crews responded to fires at two homes, both caused by lightning strikes.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says the first incident was on Sept. 1, around 10 p.m., at a home on North Little Creek Road. Investigators say a lightning strike caused a fire in the basement of the home. Officials say the fire damage was minor and nobody was hurt.
The second incident was on Sept. 2, around 3:30 p.m., at a home on Case Ridge Road. Fire officials say in that case, lightning struck the roof of the home, causing a fire to start in the attic space. The fire marshal's office says that home sustained heavy fire damage estimated around $750,000. Nobody was hurt, according to officials.