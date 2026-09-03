A graphic shows a two-story house on fire, with a lightning bolt striking beside it. The words on the graphic read "Lightning Strike House Fire".

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, Del. - Fire crews responded to fires at two homes, both caused by lightning strikes.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says the first incident was on Sept. 1, around 10 p.m., at a home on North Little Creek Road. Investigators say a lightning strike caused a fire in the basement of the home. Officials say the fire damage was minor and nobody was hurt.

In the background, fire erupts from the roof of a brown brick home. Smoke plumes into the blue sky. On the wet road in the foreground, two fire trucks are parked, one of them has red emergency lights on. Both trucks have hoses laid out and running on the ground toward the fire. A gurney with EMS equipment is on standby, sitting on the curb of the road. Multiple first responders are standing by and observing the fire.

The Sept. 2 house fire caused by lightning on Case Ridge Road.

(Courtesy: Dover Fire Department)
Large amounts of smoke billow from a two-story, brown brick home. A ladder sits against the front wall of the home up to a window, presumably from firefighters at the scene. The smoke obscures most of the home. The front yard has nicely cut, green grass. A black lamp post sits on the yard. Next to it is a small tree. The rear bumper of fire crew vehicle is visible on the edge of the left frame. The sky is blue.

The Sept. 2 house fire caused by lightning on Case Ridge Road.

(Courtesy: Dover Fire Department)

The second incident was on Sept. 2, around 3:30 p.m., at a home on Case Ridge Road. Fire officials say in that case, lightning struck the roof of the home, causing a fire to start in the attic space. The fire marshal's office says that home sustained heavy fire damage estimated around $750,000. Nobody was hurt, according to officials.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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