DEAL ISLAND, Md. – A stranded boater was rescued Friday afternoon after running aground in a wildlife management area in Somerset County, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Officers responded around 12:08 p.m. to a call for assistance in the Deal Island Wildlife Management Area near Fishing Creek. A 72-year-old man reported that his jon boat had become stuck and he was unable to free it.
NRP officers, working alongside Somerset County Emergency Medical Services, deployed a patrol vessel and located the man within about 45 minutes.
After reaching him, responders determined the boater relied on supplemental oxygen and had run out of supply. Due to the medical concern, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command was called to assist with transport.
The man was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for a precautionary evaluation.