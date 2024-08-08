INDIAN RIVER INLET, DE - The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute has announced the death of a young pilot whale on the shore of the Indian River Inlet this week.
According to MERR, the whale was found struggling in the shallow surf on Monday, August 5th at the northside of the Inlet. The juvenile whale was washing in and out of the surf, according to MERR, and could no longer control her swimming in the shallow area. MERR says the pilot whale was crashing into cement and other debris in the area while nearly drowning in the waves.
Responders from MERR, state park rangers, and Shoreline and Waterways Management crew, and neighbors were able to move the whale from the turbulent waters and contain the the animal in a rescue stretcher. The stretcher, specially designed with a special frame, helped to relieve the pressure of the whale’s body weight out of the water.
MERR says the whale was in poor shape and in the process of dying. The pilot whale did not survive, MERR says, but rescue efforts allowed for a more peaceful death.
A necropsy was performed on Tuesday, according to MERR, revealing the animal had not eaten in some time and had numerous parasites in her intestines. MERR says samples from the whale will further be tested to check for illness or other underlying conditions.
“Special thanks go out to the staff at All Creatures Veterinary Service, and to all of the caring members of the public who reported this animal and who watched and hoped for the best for her,” said MERR Executive Direcrtor Suzanne Thurman. “ Thanks to all involved, we were able to greatly minimize her suffering.”
Pilot whales are generally found further offshore and are extremely social animals, with strong bonds between mothers and calves, MERR says. The young whale may have been separated from the pod as her condition worsened. Female adult pilot whales can reach lengths over 18 feet and typically live to about 60. The young whale stranded on Monday was just under 9 feet in length, according to MERR.