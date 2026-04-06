BERLIN, Md. - Town officials and environmental leaders are inviting the public to weigh in on a proposed stream restoration project aimed at reducing flooding and improving water quality in Berlin.
The project focuses on Hudson Branch along Bottle Branch Road and is part of a broader effort to address flooding concerns in the Flower and Bay Street neighborhoods while improving the health of waterways flowing into Newport Bay, according to officials.
Plans for the project include reshaping the stream channel and surrounding floodplain to better handle stormwater. Officials say the work will elevate and widen the stream, allowing water to slow down, spread out, and naturally filter pollutants before reaching the bay.
The project will also include planting native trees and vegetation to stabilize stream banks and provide shade, as well as creating deeper pools to support fish and other aquatic life.
The effort comes as Newport Bay continues to face environmental challenges. According to the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, the bay received a “C-” in its 2023 report card, largely due to poor levels of seagrass and hard clams.
Officials say the Hudson Branch project is one of several restoration efforts planned across the Newport Bay watershed, all aimed at reducing flooding, improving water quality, and restoring natural habitats.
Funding for the work is part of a $10 million, five-year investment from the State of Maryland through the Whole Watershed Act. The initiative brings together a coalition of partners, including the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, Lower Shore Land Trust, Assateague Coastal Trust, the Town of Berlin, and Worcester County.
During the meeting, project organizers say attendees will hear presentations on the Hudson Branch design, the newly formed Newport Bay Partnership, and next steps for the project. Community members will also have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
The meeting is scheduled for April 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Berlin Library, located at 13 Harrison Avenue. Those unable to attend in person can watch and participate virtually on the Town of Berlin’s Facebook page.
For more information, residents can contact Kate Daub at kdaub@berlinmd.gov.