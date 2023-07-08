Stretch of Beach at Gordons Pond Reopens After Piping Plovers Die

(Photo: Shelagh Lynch)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - DNREC officials announced a section of beach at Cape Henlopen State Park has been reopened after the failure of a piping plovers nest.

That section of Gordon's Pond had been closed since June 26th -- after a piping plover nest was discovered. Officials hoped closing off the beach would protect the endangered and federally protected bird species.

Unfortunately, officials say red foxes killed one of the piping plovers and all three chicks that hatched last month.

DNREC officials say the nest was protected against predation by an exclosure built around it, but the adults were susceptible when they left the nest to feed, as were the chicks once they hatched and began venturing outside the nest area.