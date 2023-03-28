CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A string of car thefts in Cambridge has people concerned.
Six cars were reported stolen from March 19 through March 27.
While investigations are still continuing for the Cambridge Police, they say most of the car thefts reports involved juveniles. And those in the community say what will help curb the crime that juveniles are committing would be more youth programming.
Communities around areas like Schoolhouse Ln., Race St., Leonard's Ln., and others have been hit by multiple car thefts.
Shay-Lewis Sisco, an activist in Cambridge says while car theft is a real concern, the worry lies when it's Cambridge's juveniles committing the crimes.
Sisco says, "The danger that they put themselves in by stealing a vehicle that doesn't belong to them could create more issues. Issues not for the individual themselves, but whoever else is in that vehicle someone's property, and just what it does to the community at large.
Violence has taken a toll on Cambridge and City leaders like Mayor Steve Rideout can agree that youth programming would be one of the best solution to curb juvenile violence.
Shay says working with them can be beneficial and wants to see more programming within the city.
"For me, I continue to be a part of conversation that are solution driven as well as really have an interest in talking to the juveniles to identify their perspective. What are things that they feel that they need? What type of support or programs can we as community leaders come together to actually see, brought to fruition to help curb some of the problems in Dorchester county," says Sisco.
City leaders and members wanting to help the youth in Cambridge.