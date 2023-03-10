CAMBRIDGE, Md- Police are investigating string of car thefts between March 5 and 9 in Cambridge.
Cambridge police say in all of the thefts, the vehicles were left running and unlocked. The operators of the vehicles who leave the vehicles running unsecured can be issued a Traffic Citation for leaving the vehicle running unattended in a public place. The Cambridge Police is asking the assistance of the community with any information on suspects. All calls and information can remain anonymous.
The first car, a black 2009 Ford Fusion with Maryland registration, was stolen on March 5, at around 5:30 p.m. from the 500 block of Bayly Road. Police say that the car had just been left running and unlocked while victim went into the establishment. The car has since been recovered by police a short time later by other Officers canvassing the area. The was found near the rear of the Board of Education in the 700 block of Glasgow St. The car was unoccupied at the time locked with no keys left with the vehicle. Investigation is continuing.
The second car, a burgundy 2007 Chevrolet Impala with Maryland registration went missing on March 6, around 6:30 a.m. from the 5200 block of Woods Rd. The car was reported to have been left running in the victim’s driveway to warm up. This car has not been found. If the car is seen, please contact your nearest Law Enforcement Agency with a location and description of the occupants. Any callers who have information on the whereabouts of this vehicle can remain anonymous. Investigation is continuing.
The third car, a maroon 2008 Honda Accord with New York registration, was reported missing on March 8, around 7 p.m. from a McDonald's on the 300 block of Sunburst Highway The was reported to have been left running in the parking lot while the victim went inside the building to get a delivery order. The car was last seen leaving from the theft location traveling onto Cedar St and making a right onto Dorchester Ave. Police responded and saw the car near Henry St and Hayward St. Officers saw that the car was occupied by 2 people.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car in the area of Church St and High St. The two inside the car did attempt to get away from officers who did pursue the car a short distance until it stopped in the area of the 200 block of Glenburn Ave. Officers contacted the two inside who were detained and transported to CPD for processing.
The occupants of the vehicle were identified as a 12 and 13-year-old both from Cambridge.
Due to newer enacted reform laws passed in 2022 legislature, the 12-year-old juvenile could not be charged with a crime and was released to a guardian without any repercussions.
The 13-year-old juvenile was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services and released to a guardian.
The 13-year-old has been charged with:
- Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking
- Conspiracy Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking
- Rouge and Vagabond
- Conspiracy Rouge and Vagabond
- Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000
- Conspiracy Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000
- Unauthorized Removal of Property
- Conspiracy Unauthorized Removal of Property
A fourth car, a black 2009 Ford Fusion, was almost stolen on March 9, around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Carlton Ct. Victim reported that they looked out of their window and saw four people described as juveniles entering their vehicle. The same car was also stolen on March 5, where the car was recovered by police, but the keys were not recovered. The victims exited their home to address the subjects at which time all of the juveniles ran.
Officers canvassed the area in attempt to find the suspects but were unable to at that time. Through the investigation by police and evidence from the previous time that the car was stolen and recent encounters with juveniles in a recovered stolen vehicle on March 8, one of the suspects may possibly be the 12-year-old that could not be charged due to newer enacted juvenile reform laws passed in 2022 legislature.
This investigation is continuing.