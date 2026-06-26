WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — A string of overnight thefts from cars has residents in two Wicomico County neighborhoods on edge, with investigators saying the suspect primarily targeted unlocked vehicles.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said multiple thefts from cars were reported during the overnight hours on the east side of the county, concentrated in the Kilbirnie subdivision and along Quail Ridge Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office said about a half dozen break-ins were reported between the two neighborhoods in a single week.
Security camera video shows a suspect jiggling car door handles and going through vehicles in the area.
Shane Kundell, who lives on Quail Ridge Drive, discovered the break-in when he went to his car early Thursday morning to head to work. He found his glove box and center console ransacked and his backpack — left on the front seat — stolen. Inside were personal and work electronics, as well as medication including his EpiPen.
Kundell said in his four years of living in the area, he’s never had an issue like this.
"Of course, in a quiet neighborhood, you think everything's going to be safe, and then the one time you slip up, something like this happens…I felt kind of violated having somebody go into my personal property and stuff like that," Kundell said.
Sgt. Tom Funk of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said the area typically sees very little crime, but unlocked cars make for easy targets.
"We have generally very low crime issues over here. A lot of people are really tempted to leave their cars unlocked. Please don't do it. It's one of the worst things you can do as far as this type of property crime goes. Because people tend to go into all the unlocked cars because it's easiest to access," Funk said.
Funk urged residents to take simple steps to protect themselves.
"Please keep some lighting at night. It's a lot cheaper now with LED lighting. It's a really inexpensive upgrade that can help deter a lot of crime," he said.
Funk also recommended installing doorbell cameras, which he said have helped investigators solve similar property crimes.
The Sheriff's Office said patrols have been increased in the Kilbirnie neighborhood and other areas on the east side of the county. Anyone with information or surveillance video is encouraged to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.