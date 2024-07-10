SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced structural maintenance and repair for a downtown parking garage is underway.
The city says required maintenance and repair by a contractor has started on the Circle Avenue Parking Garage. The work is "necessary for long-term viability of the structure", says City of Salisbury.
The maintenance and repairs will continue throughout the next several months.
The structure is safe to park in, according to City of Salisbury. While work is being done, some parking spots will not be accessible. However, there will still be enough spots to handle current parking numbers.
Additionally, traffic flow on the top floor will be altered. City of Salisbury urges drivers to use caution and check your surroundings for pedestrians and other motorists as you navigate your way from the top floor.