SALISBURY, MD. - Salisbury University students are returning to campus and moving into The Ross, bringing fresh energy and excitement to downtown Salisbury as the new school year begins.
Officials say students are moving in on Friday, August 15, with Parking Authority staff on-site to assist with traffic flow throughout the day on August 22nd. The following closures will be in place for move-in day, according to authorities:
Closure Area: Camden Street from the Baptist Street entrance to the rear exit of the Circle Avenue Garage
Closure Begins: Thursday, August 21 at ~2:00 PM
Reopens: Monday, August 25 at 9:00 AM
Alternate Routes: East Main Street and Circle Avenue will remain open and can be used to access South Division Street and surrounding areas