Salisbury Students Move Into The Ross

SALISBURY, MD. - Salisbury University students are returning to campus and moving into The Ross, bringing fresh energy and excitement to downtown Salisbury as the new school year begins.

Officials say students are moving in on Friday, August 15, with Parking Authority staff on-site to assist with traffic flow throughout the day on August 22nd. The following closures will be in place for move-in day, according to authorities:

  • Closure Area: Camden Street from the Baptist Street entrance to the rear exit of the Circle Avenue Garage

  • Closure Begins: Thursday, August 21 at ~2:00 PM

  • Reopens: Monday, August 25 at 9:00 AM

  • Alternate Routes: East Main Street and Circle Avenue will remain open and can be used to access South Division Street and surrounding areas

Residents, visitors, and commuters are advised to plan ahead, stay alert in the area, and consider alternative routes during the closure.

Visitors are encouraged to explore a vibrant district filled with unique local shops, dynamic arts, inviting restaurants, and walkable streets that foster a lively, welcoming atmosphere.

After move-in, students and visitors can watch On The Edge performing at Brew River on Friday, August 22, from 6 to 9 PM. The waterfront concert is part of The Sound Bites Tour, which helps raise money for the Maryland Folk Festival happening September 19–21.

For more information, visit Downtown Salisbury to discover local businesses, upcoming events, and self-guided walking tours that highlight the charm and character of the downtown area.

 