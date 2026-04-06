Sudlersville, Md. – A structure fire displaced six people Saturday morning in Sudlersville, Queen Anne’s County.
Fire crews were called to 204 North Church Street at 10:53 a.m. for a blaze in a two-story, single-family home. The Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company quickly brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.
Investigators say the fire started inside the home and was accidental, linked to the use of a heat lamp for baby chicks being housed indoors. The home’s location directly across from the fire department allowed for rapid detection and response.
Two adults and four children were forced to leave the home. Damage to the structure is estimated at $75,000, with an additional $25,000 in contents lost. No injuries were reported.