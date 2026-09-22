Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to 4 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/01 PM 3.2 1.2 1.4 2 NONE 23/02 AM 3.4 1.4 1.2 2 NONE 23/02 PM 3.1 1.1 1.2 2 NONE 24/03 AM 3.7 1.7 1.5 2 MINOR 24/03 PM 3.6 1.6 1.6 2 MINOR 25/03 AM 3.9 1.9 1.7 2 MINOR BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 AM 3.4 1.3 1.3 2-3 MINOR 23/12 PM 3.5 1.4 1.5 3 MINOR 24/12 AM 3.8 1.7 1.6 3 MODERATE 24/01 PM 4.0 1.9 1.9 3 MODERATE 25/01 AM 4.1 2.0 1.8 2-3 MODERATE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 3.3 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 23/11 AM 3.2 1.0 1.6 1 NONE 23/11 PM 3.8 1.6 1.8 1 MINOR 24/11 AM 3.9 1.7 2.2 1 MINOR 25/12 AM 4.1 1.9 2.1 1 MODERATE &&