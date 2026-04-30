DELMARVA – Beach rules for dogs are changing along the coast, with restrictions taking effect in both Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach.
Thursday marks the last day dogs are allowed on the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City. Under town ordinances, pets are only permitted from Oct. 1 through April 30. Beginning May 1, they are prohibited for the summer season.
Officials remind pet owners that dogs must be leashed and that owners are required to clean up after them.
A designated dog playground remains open year-round at 94th Street on the bayside.
In Rehoboth Beach, dogs are still allowed on the beach and boardwalk through May 14, giving pet owners two extra weeks compared to past years.
Starting May 15, dogs – including emotional support animals – are not permitted on the beach or boardwalk there during the summer season.