DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD - Sunday morning’s winter weather event left most of Delaware and the Mid-Shore region of Maryland blanketed with between 1 and 3 inches of snow.
Winter does not officially begin for another week, but some neighbors near Cambridge were happy to have the early taste, while others bemoaned the bitter bite from the cold.
Love it or hate it, the snow and low temperatures informed people’s Sunday plans.
Liz Kyle of Cambridge frequently takes her dog Ryder for morning walks in Long Wharf Park.
"Getting out early because no one is usually around and before all the snowplows kind of come through and make distractions,” Kyle said. “I think we regret this because it's getting windier.”
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says that as the snow system moves out, wind will move in and make things feel even colder with the potential for refreeze on untreated roads.
"Stay in my apartment and be a couch potato, honestly,” Kyle said of how she plans to spend the rest of her snow day.
Snowplows made quick work of clearing Route 50 near Cambridge. Plenty of cars were on the roadway by mid-morning as parking lots filled up.
Danielle Peatross said she normally spends Sundays across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for church, but decided to stay safe and get some shopping done locally.
"Thought we would get out and beat the weather in case it decides to get worse, so we'd come out and get it done early,” Peatross said.
With two winter weather events arriving on Delmarva before the Winter Solstice, Peatross said she is hoping for a white Christmas.
“I have my first grandson,” she said. “It'll be his first Christmas at one year old, his first snow, so I am excited about all the good stuff.”