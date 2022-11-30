SALISBURY, Md. - La'Prentis Doughty and his family have had a whirlwind week after he rescued his toddler sister Loyalty from an apartment fire.
La'Prentis is now living in a new apartment thanks to the generosity of Salisbury businessman Blair Carey.
"You know I wanted to get them under a roof, this is a building I own that we've been renovating for the last two years. Got them in a unit that's never been lived in," he said.
As fire broke out in the family's apartment, La'Prentis rushed back in facing smoke and flames to rescue his toddler sister.
"I'm getting a little bit happier because I've got stuff by people giving, donating," he said.
La'Prentis' mom Keishauna Banks says the family still needs help.
"Even with the support I don't know if we're going to be able to find placement at the end of the year, so that's what I'm really really concerned about," she said.
The support continues to pour in. A GoFundMe has raised more than 13 thousand dollars and furniture and clothes have also been donated.
La'Prentis has a message for everyone who has helped out.
"God bless them, God will bless them. And just remember that when God do bless you that you helped this family," he said.
Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will honor La'Prentis with an award for his heroism on Friday.