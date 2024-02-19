MILFORD, DE - Annette Billings of Milford has found significant support from her neighbors in the ongoing dispute with the city council over the seizure of 8 acres of her property using eminent domain.
The latest display of community support comes in the form of a billboard erected just outside of Milford on Route 113. The billboard features images of every member of the Milford City Council, except Todd Culotta, who was the sole member to vote against using eminent domain.
The billboard, which reads "WANTED: Milford City Council, Attempted Theft," was put up by Jamie Masten, a local real estate agent. In a statement to WBOC, he said,
"When a neighbor needs your help, you help. When an incompetent Government abuses its powers, you have two choices, fight or flight. If we don't fight this now, who is next? Family land is sacred and it needs to be protected at all costs."
WBOC reached out to every member of City Council for reaction to the billboard and further comment. At time of writing, only Michael J. Boyle and Jason L. James Sr. responded but that they had no comment.
Annette Billings was surprised by the billboard and expressed her gratitude for the support it represents.
“Phew… unbelievable, it’s huge!" she said,
She says the outpouring of support has been incredible, including neighbors packing out the last city council meeting in support of her cause
“That was wonderful, it’s what we needed, to show our opposition to these decisions that city council is making with our town – it’s like we don’t count," she added.
Wayne Whitney, another Milford neighbor, has been distributing lawn signs to show solidarity with Billings. The signs read "NO EMINIENT DOMAIN, NO PARK AND PATH, #WEAREMILFORD"
He says he has already distributed over 100 signs with more on the way, and that he is hopeful they can help make a difference,
“It’s not fair at the end of the day, it’s not fair at all, and us as the community came together for this matter, and I hope the public sees how strong we are," said Whitney.
Milford City Solicitor David Rutt assured WBOC over the phone that the process adhered to Delaware law, emphasizing that a judge will have final say in March.