DOVER, Del. - Dover police arrested a suspect in connection with the July 10 arson that occurred at the Target department store on John Hunn Brown Road.
Through the collection and examination of in-store surveillance footage and physical evidence from the store, 26-year-old Desmond Smith, of Dover, was identified as the sole suspect in the arson. Smith set the fire as a diversion to steal a cart full of merchandise from the business, police said.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Smith and executed a search warrant at his home on the 900 block of Whatcoat Drive on Monday morning, July 18.
Smith was taken into custody and charged with first-degree arson, 19 counts of first-degree reckless endangering, criminal mischief $5,000 or greater, shoplifting under $1,500, and wearing a disguise during commission of a felony. He was later committed to SCI on a $137,000 cash bond.
As of Monday, Dover Target remains closed as store clean-up continues. There is no word yet on when it reopens.