LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in the homicide of Corey Mumford last week. Maryland police took Jhalir Henry of Delmar into custody without incident today.
The Laurel Police Department responded to the shooting on April 14th in Laurel and discovered Mumford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Mumford was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Through their investigation, police identified Jhalir Henry as one of the suspects involved. Today, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Johnson Road in Salisbury where they found and arrested Henry.
Henry is currently incarcerated in Maryland awaiting extradition to Delaware, where he is expected to be charged with Murder First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy First Degree.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident and working to identify other suspects. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.