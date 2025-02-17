Officer-Involved Shooting Graphic

MARION STATION, MD– Maryland State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting which occurred during a criminal investigation Sunday night.

Officers with MSP's Criminal Enforcement Division reportedly encountered a suspect in the 5600 block of Tulls Corner Road around 8 p.m. on Feb. 16.

A responding trooper fired a weapon at the subject after a preliminary investigation revealed a gun, according to a press release.

The subject, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was treated on the scene before being airlifted by MSP Aviation Troop 4 to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore, police say. 

Per department policy, the trooper involved was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Unit.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will also investigate, in consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Somerset County, according to a press release. 

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

