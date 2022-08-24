DOVER, Del. - Dover police are asking the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who almost struck an officer with a car.
Police said the officer was at the Walgreens at 1001 Forrest Ave. last Thursday evening, when a male suspect was seen walking out of the store without paying for merchandise.
The suspect began to run away and the officer chased him. The suspect then entered a brown Honda Civic at which time the officer told the suspect to get out. Police said the suspect then drove the vehicle at the officer, but the officer was able to get out of the way unharmed. A car chase ensued and continued for approximately 30 minutes through several towns. The pursuit was ultimately terminated due to the suspect's reckless driving.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot-0, weighting approximately 250 pounds, and with black hair. He was wearing a hat, a gray shirt, light colored shorts, and black sneakers.
If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.